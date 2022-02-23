The Blacklist: Season 10; NBC Renews James Spader Drama Series for 2022-23 (Watch)

Red will be back from more in the 2022-23 television season. NBC has renewed The Blacklist for a 10th-anniversary year.

A crime thriller series, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. As season nine begins, it’s two years since the death of Elizabeth and Red and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.

Airing on Thursday nights, the ninth season of The Blacklist averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.13 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s up by 1% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day delayed viewing, the series is averaging a 0.59 in the demo and 5.01 million, adding an average of 66% and 60% respectively.

This evening, Spader appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and confirmed that the network had ordered season 10 this afternoon.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Blacklist has been renewed for a 10th season? How much longer do you think this show should run?

