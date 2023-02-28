The Blacklist: Season 11 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled? Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A crime thriller series airing on the NBC television network, The Blacklist TV show stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. The story begins as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), partners with him. In season 10, Red confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of The Blacklist averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Blacklist stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Blacklist is ending, so there won’t be an 11th season. Could the series return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel or renew The Blacklist this time since it’s already been announced that season 10 is the end. Could Red return to make more trouble someday? Subscribe for free alerts on The Blacklist cancellation or renewal news.



