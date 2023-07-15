The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Premiere Date and Photos Released for AMC Series

Walking Dead fans will have more to watch this fall. The long-awaited Daryl Dixon spin-off series, created by David Zabel, will arrive on AMC this September. The cable network has released new photos along with the premiere date.

Starring Norman Reedus, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series follows Daryl (Reedus) as he tries to make his way home after finding himself in Europe. Viewers will also see Melissa McBride reprise her role as Carol Peletier.

AMC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

AMC Networks announced today, on Bastille Day, that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere Sunday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. New images of the highly anticipated next series in the Walking Dead Universe, which stars fan-favorite Norman Reedus and shoots in and around Paris, France, were also released. In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

