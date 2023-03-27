The Walking Dead: Dead City: AMC Sets Premiere Date

The Walking Dead: Dead City is coming to AMC in June. The cable channel has released the first photos for the new series as well as a premiere date. Originally titled Isle of the Dead, the series is the fourth spin-off of The Walking Dead, which ended last year. The season will have six episodes.

Starring Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, and Gaius Charles, the series will follow Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they travel through the island of Manhattan. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Deadline reports that viewers will see a complicated relationship between Maggie and Negan. Jorné, Cohan, and Charles attended a panel at Wondercon in Anaheim this weekend.

At the panel Cohan addressed the elephant in the room. What would this surprise team up between Negan, the man who killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) mind you, and Maggie mean for the both of them? “It’s interesting because we see a very unprocessed level of trauma that we know happened between Maggie and Negan. In Dead City, we really get a chance to [ask], ‘What is this? What does it take to move through it?’” Cohan said. “And more than anything, it’s a chance for us to be forced together on this mission. The tension and unmovable things are still very present. We’ve seen them intersect so often, but in this show, it’s really this tunnel that they’re trapped in to face things they may have run away from, more so what Maggie has run away from and what Negan[‘s presence] brings up for her. It’s like an exercise in intimacy with the worst person.” Jorné further explained the complexity of their relationship this time around: “It’s the next chapter in the story of Maggie and Negan, and so in that sense, it’s a lot of grief, trauma, and loss on both sides and how do you navigate that? How does Maggie look in Negan’s face every day and remember what he did to the love of her life? That’s still a huge part of the show. For anybody who’s watched the walking dead all these years and connected to those characters, we’re continuing the story, growing it, evolving it, and deepening it in a whole new landscape.”

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC Networks presented panels for The Walking Dead: Dead City and Fear the Walking Dead at WonderCon earlier today, announcing that the first spin-off in the Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City, will premiere Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with subsequent episodes airing at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

Check out more photos for The Walking Dead: Dead City below.

