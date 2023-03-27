The Night Agent: Season Two? Netflix Series Star Talks Show’s Possible Future

The Night Agent premiered on Netflix last week, and the star of the series is open to returning for a second season. Gabriel Basso spoke about the series and its possible future in an interview with Deadline.

Also starring Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano Phoenix Raei, and DB Woodside, The Night Agent, from Shawn Ryan, follows an FBI agent who guards a phone that is supposed to never ring – until one night it does.

Basso said the following about the Netflix series:

“I would but I think the story in Season 1 is complete. All the loose ends are sort of tied up in a nice way. But I think that Peter has a lot more searching with what he knows now about his dad. I think yeah, it’d be interesting to see what happens to him because I almost think he would die. I almost think that you can’t have a sense of objective good in an environment where so many things are gray and lines are blurred and I think his taking a moral stance would be a detriment to him.”

What do you think? Do you want to see a second season of this action series?