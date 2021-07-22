The Night Agent: Netflix Orders Political Thriller Series from Shawn Ryan

The Night Agent is headed to Netflix. The new thriller is based on the 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk, and Shawn Ryan (SWAT) will act as showrunner for the 10-episode series. He adapted the book for the screen after reading it in lockdown last year.

Deadline revealed the following about The Night Agent:

“Inspired by Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Netflix will announce the cast and premiere date for the series at a later time.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Night Agent novel? Do you plan to watch the thriller on Netflix?