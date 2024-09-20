Industry: Season Four Renewal Revealed as Season Three of HBO Series Hits Highs

Industry will wrap its third season later this month, but fans of the finance drama do not need to worry about the future of the finance drama. HBO has renewed the series, from Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, for a fourth season ahead of its September 29th finale. According to the cable network, the series has seen a 40% increase in viewership from season two.

The series, which stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, Irfan Shamji, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button, takes viewers into the world of high finance.

HBO revealed the following about the plot of season three:

“INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).”

Creators Down and Kay said the following about the renewal of Industry:

“We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in *Industry* and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights. We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, also spoke about the series’ renewal. She said, “For three seasons, INDUSTRY has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama. Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast. We have no doubt that Mickey and Konrad, alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season four to even greater heights.”

The premiere date for season four of Industry will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season four?