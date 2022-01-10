The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can the family empite survive the latest threats in the second season of the The Righteous Gemstones TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Righteous Gemstones is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Righteous Gemstones here.

A HBO dark comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones TV show stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Greg Alan Williams. Recurring actors include Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.





