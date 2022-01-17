Somebody Somewhere: Season One Viewer Votes

Will things get better for Sam in the first season of the Somebody Somewhere TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Somebody Somewhere is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Somebody Somewhere here.

An HBO dramedy series, the Somebody Somewhere TV show stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty with Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier, and Jane Brody in recurring roles. The story follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan who struggles to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, Sam’s saving grace is singing and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up. Other characters include her friend Joel (Hiller); Sam’s resentful and scrappy sister, Tricia (Garrison); unremarkable brother-in-law, Rick (McCarthy); and stoic family patriarch Ed (Hagerty).





