An HBO comedy-drama series from the U.K., the I May Destroy You TV show was created by its star, Michaela Coel. The series also stars Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole. The story is set in London and follows Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. Arabella’s first book, Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial, was drawn from her Twitter posts and she’s desperately trying to come up with an idea as her deadline fast approaches. She decides to avoid her agent’s calls and goes out for a drink with a friend. Her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, and she wakes up with gaps in her memory about what happened.





