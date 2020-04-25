I May Destroy You: Michaela Coel Series Coming to HBO in June

I May Destroy You is coming to HBO soon. The series, which stars Michaela Coel, is coming to the cable network in June. The cast of the series also includes Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole.

“Created, written, executive produced by and starring BAFTA Award winner Michaela Coel, HBO’s new half-hour series I MAY DESTROY YOU debuts this June. This fearless, frank and provocative series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.

I MAY DESTROY YOU will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.

Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.”