Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 7, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole.

TV show description:

A British comedy-drama series, the I May Destroy You TV show was created by its star, Michaela Coel. It was inspired by a sexual assault that occurred during the filming of Chewing Gum, a British situation comedy, in 2015.

The story is set in London and follows Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career.

Her friends are aspiring actress named Terry (Opia) who’s too nervous to go to auditions; gay fitness instructor Kwame (Essiedu) who loves to go on one-night stands; and Simon (Ameen), a banker who’s in a long-term relationship.

Arabella’s first book, Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial, was drawn from her Twitter posts and she’s desperately trying to come up with an idea as her deadline fast approaches. She decides to avoid her agent’s calls and goes out for a drink with a friend. Her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, and she wakes up with gaps in her memory about what happened.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the I May Destroy You TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?