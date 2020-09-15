Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 14, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

TV show description:

A dramatic series from Luca Guadagnino, the We Are Who We Are TV show is the story of two American kids who live on a United States military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and all of the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager.

Shy and introverted, fourteen-year-old Fraser Wilson (Grazer) moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Sevigny) and Maggie (Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Jonathan Kritchevsky (Mercier) is Sarah’s assistant.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Poythress (Seamón) is seemingly bold and confident. She’s lived with her family on the same base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Moore II), Caitlin has a closer relationship with their father, Richard (Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Alabi).

Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes outspoken and sexually uninhibited Britney (Scorsese); cheerful and good-natured Craig (Knight), a soldier in his twenties; Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend and Craig’s younger brother, Sam (Taylor); Enrico (Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto, who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Barichella), an Italian girl.

