We Are Who We Are: Season One Ratings

This HBO show feels less like a limited series than a mini-series, with a set ending. Still, if there’s enough interest, could We Are Who We Are be renewed for season two anyway? Stay tuned.

A dramatic series from Luca Guadagnino, We Are Who We Are stars Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi. The story follows two American kids who live on a United States military base in Italy. The series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and all of the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager. Shy and introverted, fourteen-year-old Fraser Wilson (Grazer) moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Sevigny) and Maggie (Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Meanwhile, Caitlin Poythress (Seamón) is seemingly bold and confident. She’s lived with her family on the same base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Moore II), Caitlin has a closer relationship with their father, Richard (Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Alabi).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the We Are Who We Are TV series on HBO? Should it be renewed for a second season?