84 Ending or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2019-20 Season

Here’s a list of TV shows that aired (or are expected to air) during the 2019-20 season (roughly September 2019 through August 2020) but won’t be back for the 2020-21 season. Not finding a show that you believe has been cancelled? Check the 2017-18 season list or the 2018-19 season list. You can also check our status pages.

Most recent additions: Vida (Starz), She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix), Impulse (YouTube), AJ and the Queen (Netflix), Flack (Pop), Best Intentions (Pop), Florida Girls (Pop), The Magicians (Syfy), Almost Family (FOX), Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), High Noon (ESPN), Steven Universe (Cartoon Network), Insatiable (Netflix), If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN), Ray Donovan (Showtime), Spinning Out (Netflix), Soundtrack (Netflix), The Mel Robbins Show (syndicated), Marvel’s Howard the Duck (Hulu), Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show (Hulu), Ambitions (OWN), Limetown (Facebook Watch), Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch), Henry Danger (Nickelodeon), Van Helsing (Syfy), Anne with an E (Netflix), Brockmire (IFC), Daybreak (Netflix), Goliath (Amazon), Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu), Fresh Off the Boat (ABC), EastSiders (Netflix), The End of the F***ing World (Netflix), Mrs. Fletcher (HBO), Looking for Alaska (Hulu), Sunnyside (NBC), and Grand Hotel (ABC).

This list will be updated as the season progresses so feel free to bookmark and check back. If I’ve missed something, please let me know.

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

The controversial high school drama was renewed for a fourth and final season.

The 100 (The CW)

Series creator Jason Rothenberg revealed that the sci-fi series would be ending with seven seasons and 100 episodes.

The Affair (Showtime)

The cable channel announced that this psychological drama series would end with season five.

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

A drama created by Michael Patrick King and RuPaul (who also stars), this show ran for one season of 10 episodes before being dropped.

Almost Family (FOX)

A drama about the offspring of a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to conceive over 100 children, this series drew low ratings and was cancelled after one season.

Ambitions (OWN)

A family drama series, this show ran for one season of 18 episodes on cable before being cancelled.

Anne with an E (Netflix)

A Canadian drama series that’s based on the classic novel, the show was cancelled after three seasons and 27 episodes.

Arrow (The CW)

The network announced that this superhero series ends with an eighth season of 10 episodes.

Ballers (HBO)

Prior to the premiere of season three, the premium cable channel announced that the series would end after 47 episodes.

Bastards (Apple TV+)

The tech giant ordered this Richard Gere drama to series but later cancelled those plans.

Best Intentions (Pop)

This comedy series was given a greenlight but, that order was cancelled before it could be produced.

Blindspot (NBC)

The network renewed this Friday night drama for a fifth and final season. Hopefully, the writers will give the series a satisfying conclusion.

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

An adult animated series, this show was cancelled after six seasons.

Born This Way (A&E)

Following the lives of adults with Down Syndrome, it was announced that this docuseries would end with a six-part short-form digital series and a one-hour holiday special series finale.

Brockmire (IFC)

A comedy series starring Hank Azaria, this show about a baseball announcer ends with season four.

Claws (TNT)

Though it’s one of the cable channel’s highest-rated (and few remaining) shows, the series ends with season four.

Corporate (Comedy Central)

This work comedy was renewed for a third and final season on the cable channel.

Criminal Minds (CBS)

The network gave the venerable crime drama an early renewal for its 15th and final season.

Dark (Netflix)

It was revealed that this anthology series has just three chapters (seasons).

Daybreak (Netflix)

Based on a comic book series, this post-apocalyptic show was cancelled after one season of 10 episodes.

Dear White People (Netflix)

A series that follows some black college students at an Ivy League institution, it’s been announced that it ends with volume four.

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS)

A comedy-drama series that’s based on Gerald Durrell’s three autobiographical books, it was revealed that season four is the end.

EastSiders (Netflix)

Ahead of the fourth season premiere, it was revealed that there wouldn’t be a fifth season.

The End of the F***king World (Netflix)

Series creator Charlie Covell said that there aren’t any plans for a third season of this British dark comedy series.

Empire (FOX)

The music family drama was renewed for a sixth and final season.

Flack (Pop)

A dark comedy, this TV series was renewed for a second season and those episodes were produced but, the show was cancelled before they aired.

Florida Girls (Pop)

This comedy series was initially renewed for a second season but that order was cancelled before it could be produced.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Considering Constance Wu’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the sixth season renewal, a seventh season renewal seemed unlikely at best.

Fuller House (Netflix)

A sequel to the Full House sitcom (1987-95), this family comedy series ends with its fifth season. The extended Tanner clan will say goodbye after a total of 13 total seasons. Will they return someday?

Future Man (Hulu)

A sci-fi comedy series, this show revolves around an underachieving janitor who is needed to save the world. It ends with season three.

Glitch (Netflix)

The streaming service was renewed for a third season and it was later revealed that

season three was the end.

GLOW (Netflix)

Revolving around the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), this show was renewed for a fourth and final season.

Goliath (Amazon)

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, this legal drama was renewed for a fifth and final season.

The Good Place (NBC)

What the fork? It was announced that season four is the end of this afterlife comedy series.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

The network announced that McGarrett and his crew wouldn’t be back for an 11th season.

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

This live-action superhero comedy series comes to a close after five seasons but some of the characters stick around for the Danger Force spin-off series.

High Noon (ESPN)

A daytime sports talk show that began in 2018, this series was reportedly cancelled due to low ratings.

Homeland (Showtime)

In April 2018, star Claire Danes confirmed that season eight would be this spy thriller’s final year. It was later revealed that the final season would be delayed.

Homicide Hunter: Lt Joe Kenda (Investigation Discovery)

Season nine is the end for this long-running series that follows veteran police detective Joe Kenda.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

It’s been announced that season six of the Viola Davis series is the end.

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)

A primetime soap from Tyler Perry, is loosely based on The Single Moms Club feature film. The TV show debuted in 2014 and ran for five seasons.

Impulse (YouTube)

A series about Henrietta, a young girl who can teleport herself, won’t reappear for a third season.

Insatiable (Netflix)

A dark comedy series about a formerly overweight teen who seeks revenge who bullied her, this show ran for two seasons and 22 installments before being cancelled.

Liar (SundanceTV)

Starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd, this mystery drama series was renewed for a second season. It was later revealed that season two would be the end for the show.

Limetown (Facebook Watch)

Starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, this show about a journalist unraveling a mystery of 300 missing people ended after one season and 10 episodes.

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Based on the John Green novel, this drama series was designed to run just eight episodes.

Lucifer (Netflix)

The streaming service rescued this supernatural cop drama series and ordered a fourth season when it was cancelled by FOX. Netflix later renewed the show for a fifth and final season.

Madam Secretary (CBS)

The Tiffany network renewed this Sunday night drama for a sixth season and later revealed that that would be the end.

The Magicians (Syfy)

Midway through the fifth season, it was revealed that this fantasy drama wouldn’t have a sixth year.

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon)

It’s been announced that the alt-history series ends with its fourth season.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

The network revealed that season seven is the end of the road for Agent Coulson and company.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider (Hulu)

The streaming service cancelled plans for this live-action series based on the 1970s comic book character.

Marvel’s Howard the Duck (Hulu)

The streaming service cancelled plans for an animated series based on the cigar-chomping character.

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)

It was revealed that this superhero series ends with season three.

Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show (Hulu)

The show lost both its showrunner and writing staff and then, the streaming service cancelled its plans for this animated series about a super-powered tiger-woman and mutant who can convert sound vibrations into energy beams.

The Mel Robbins Show (syndicated)

A daytime talk show, this series was cancelled after one season due to low ratings.

Modern Family (ABC)

The alphabet network renewed this mockumentary-style family sitcom for an 11th and final season.

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Creator, showrunner, and director Sam Esmail confirmed that season four is the end of the unique series.

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

Based on Tom Perrotta’s novel, this seven-episode series revolves around the personal and sexual journeys of an empty-nest mother and her college freshman son.

Muppets Live Another Day (Disney+)

The streaming service has cancelled plans for a new series about the Jim Henson creations.

Poldark (PBS)

It was revealed that this historical drama series, based on the novels of Winston Graham, would conclude with season five.

Power (Starz)

The cable channel revealed that the crime drama would end with an extended sixth season.

Preacher (AMC)

Adapted from DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, this supernatural drama follows a hard-drinking, chain-smoking preacher. It was announced the season four is the end.

The Ranch (Netflix)

Ashton Kutcher revealed that season four (parts seven and eight) would be the end of this multi-camera comedy series.

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Starring Liev Schreiber, this drama series was abruptly dropped after eight seasons on the cable channel. Schreiber later said that he believed the series would have a resolution at some point.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

A comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family, this series ends with season six.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

A reboot of the 1985 She-Ra: Princess of Power series, this animated series ends with season five.

Silicon Valley (HBO)

It’s been confirmed that this cable series ends with a sixth season of seven episodes.

Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Revolving around a young widow who reassesses her life and relationships following the death of her husband, this show ended after two seasons and 20 installments.

Soundtrack (Netflix)

A musical drama about a diverse group of people in Los Angeles who are connected through “the music that lives inside their hearts and minds”, this series was cancelled after one season.

The Spanish Princess (Starz)

The cable channel ordered a “second run” of episodes to wrap up Catherine of Aragon’s story.

Spinning Out (Netflix)

A series about a pair of newly-partnered young ice skaters, this drama series was cancelled after 10 episodes.

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

A coming-of-age story of a young boy who lives with magical and humanoid aliens, this animated series comes to a close with an epilogue of 10 episodes.

Strike Back (Cinemax)

It was announced that the action drama is coming to an end for a second time.

Suits (USA Network)

This legal drama was renewed for a ninth and final season but the channel has already ordered a spin-off called Pearson.

Sunnyside (NBC)

This low-rated sitcom was pulled after four episodes, the first cancellation of the 2019-20 season.

Supernatural (The CW)

Demon hunters Sam and Dean Winchester have earned a break. The dark fantasy series ends with season 15.

Tin Star (Amazon)

It was announced that this British-Canadia crime drama had been renewed for its third and final season.

Trinkets (Netflix)

The streaming service renewed this teen drama for a second and final season.

Unrelated (Freeform)

This Kenya Barris comedy was given a series order, was cast, and began production but the plans for the series were then cancelled.

Van Helsing (Syfy)

This dark-fantasy horror series was renewed for a fifth and final season.

Vida (Starz)

It was revealed that this single-camera ends with season three.

Vikings (History)

A historical drama series, the cable channel gave the show an early sixth season renewal and later announced those 20 episodes would be the end.

Will & Grace (NBC)

This sitcom was revived for a ninth season and was later renewed for seasons 10 and 11. The peacock network has decided that season 11 is the end (unless NBC decides to revive it again someday).

You Me Her (AT&T Audience Network)

Audience confirmed that season five finishes the romantic comedy series.

What do you think? Have any of your favorite shows been cancelled? Which ones are you sorry to see end?