Greenleaf: Season Five to End OWN TV Series; No Season Six (Video)

OWN is going back to church — for just one more season. The cable channel has announced it’s ordered a fifth and final season of the Greenleaf series for the 2020-21 season. The final episodes kick off sometime in June.

The dramatic TV show revolves around the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch. Scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. The cast includes Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey.

The fourth season of Greenleaf on OWN averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% and 18%, respectively.

Here’s the fifth season renewal announcement:

OWN Announces Final Season and First Look Season Five Trailer for Hit Megachurch Drama “Greenleaf” OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that the next season of its hit drama series “Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”) and Oprah Winfrey will be its fifth and final. In season five, premiering in June 2020, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. Last season, “Greenleaf” was the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for African-American women and A.A. total viewers, and was also the #4 original scripted series on ad-supported cable for all women 25 – 54, leading OWN to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among African-American women, A.A. households, and A.A. total viewers. “Greenleaf” has garnered ten NAACP Image Award nominations, including wins for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 (Lynn Whitfield). The “Greenleaf” Soundtrack Volume Two was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary) by the NAACP Image Awards in 2018. The series has also been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media’s Gracie Allen Awards and by the Black Reel Awards for Television. About Greenleaf Season Five

The Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens. Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge (“The Night Shift”) as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David (“Community”) as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield (“The Josephine Baker Story”) as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne (“Rake”) as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker (“Meet the Browns”) as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans (“Whitney”) as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Greenleaf? Will you watch season five? Are you sorry that there won’t be a sixth year?