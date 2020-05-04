Despite a drop in the Nielsen ratings last year, Greenleaf remained a top-two performer for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Now that it’s back for a fourth season on a new night, can it draw in some new viewers, or at least woo back some old ones? Will Greenleaf be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. Status update below.

An OWN megachurch drama, Greenleaf season four stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis congregation. In the fourth installment, the Greenleafs try to remain a united front against the threat of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. They’re keeping secrets though, and those secrets threaten their bond.

For comparisons: The third season of Greenleaf on OWN averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and an audience of 1.300 million viewers.

5/4 update: Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season.