Airing on the OWN cable channel, Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch’s congregation. In the final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.





The fifth season of Greenleaf averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 41% in the demo and up by 23% in viewership. Find out how Greenleaf stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Greenleaf is ending so there won’t be a sixth season. Will there be a spin-off? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if OWN will cancel or renew Greenleaf. It has already been announced that the show ends with season five but, there is a spin-off series in the works. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Greenleaf cancellation or renewal news.



