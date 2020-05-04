Menu

Greenleaf on OWN: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Greenleaf TV show on OWN: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

(OWN)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Greenleaf TV show. Will the Greenleaf family survive to fight another day? Is the Greenleaf TV show cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Greenleaf, season five.  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An OWN megachurch drama, Greenleaf season four stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis congregation. In the fourth installment, the Greenleafs try to remain a united front against the threat of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. They’re keeping secrets though, and those secrets threaten their bond.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Greenleaf on OWN averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% and 18%, respectively. Learn how Greenleaf stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of May 4, 2020, Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth and final season which will debut TBD. Could it be revived someday?
 
Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Greenleaf for season five? Though the series’ ratings have dropped, Greenleaf is still one of OWN’s most popular shows so I don’t think it’s ending, at least right now. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Greenleaf cancellation and renewal alerts.

5/4 update: Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad the Greenleaf TV show was renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if OWN cancelled this TV series, instead?



Immune
Reader
Immune

I don’t understand why the ratings for season 4 is low but this show has got me hooked. I love the fact that it came with its own spice so it won’t be right if it ends with season 4 when there is so much potential in that show to last many seasons more

May 3, 2020 3:51 am
Tibbies
Reader
Tibbies

They have to have a season 5. Got hooked and watched all episodes day and night. Love it!

May 2, 2020 9:33 pm
Kate Fitzgerald
Reader
Kate Fitzgerald

I look forward to the return of Greenleaf, my favoriyWednesday night entertainment. It is always upsetting when a show is canceled, leaving so many situations hanging.

May 1, 2020 7:44 pm
Lynn Prevatt
Reader
Lynn Prevatt

I’d be unhappy if it didn’t come back on. One of the best shows on TV.

April 30, 2020 9:31 pm
Ron Watson
Reader
Ron Watson

Cant wait for season 5 !!!!!

April 30, 2020 4:52 am
Katina
Reader
Katina

Your loyal supporters are waiting for season 5!!

April 29, 2020 10:06 pm
Arlinda S
Reader
Arlinda S

Ok OWN!!! You have loyal supporters of this network as well as the shows we have fallen in love with. Many viewers lost interest in Greenleaf and Queen Sugar because they were tired of waiting for them to return and here we are again this year still waiting!!! We as loyal supporters deserve better!!!

April 28, 2020 9:36 am
