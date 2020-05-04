Vulture Watch

Will the Greenleaf family survive to fight another day? Is the Greenleaf TV show cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on OWN?



What’s This TV Show About?

An OWN megachurch drama, Greenleaf season four stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis congregation. In the fourth installment, the Greenleafs try to remain a united front against the threat of losing Calvary to Bob Whitmore (Bridges) and Harmony & Hope Ministries. They’re keeping secrets though, and those secrets threaten their bond.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Greenleaf on OWN averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 19% and 18%, respectively. Learn how Greenleaf stacks up against the other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 4, 2020, Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth and final season which will debut TBD. Could it be revived someday?

Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew Greenleaf for season five? Though the series’ ratings have dropped, Greenleaf is still one of OWN’s most popular shows so I don’t think it’s ending, at least right now. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Greenleaf cancellation and renewal alerts.

5/4 update: Greenleaf has been renewed for a fifth season.



What do you think? Are you glad the Greenleaf TV show was renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if OWN cancelled this TV series, instead?