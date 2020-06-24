Greenleaf: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Greenleaf will be cancelled or renewed this time around. OWN has already announced that season five is the end. However, a Greenleaf spin-off is in the works. Could strong ratings ensure that a second series gets made? Stay tuned.

A church drama, Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans. The story centers on the Greenleaf family and their Memphis megachurch’s congregation. In the final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The Bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae while, day by day, Harmony and Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Greenleaf on OWN averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



