Greenleaf: Season Five; OWN Unveils New Trailer for Final Season

Greenleaf is returning for its fifth and final season later this month, and the season now has a trailer for this season available. The cast of the series includes Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, Kim Hawthorne, Lovie Simone, Merle Dandridge, Desiree Ross, Deborah Joy Winans, Tye White, Rick Fox, Beau Bridges, and Oprah Winfrey.

Fans will see more from the world of Greenleaf on OWN. A spin-off series is in the works. Details about the spin-off were not revealed.

Season five of Greenleaf arrives on June 23 at 9pm. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series? Will you watch the spin-off?