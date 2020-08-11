Greenleaf: OWN to Air Farewell Special Following Last Episode

Greenleaf is getting ready for the end. The drama will air its series finale on OWN tonight, and the cast has reunited for a special that will air follow the episode. Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans star in this drama that has followed a family behind a megachurch for the last several seasons.

OWN revealed more about the special in a press release. Check that out below.

“The stars of OWN’s hit megachurch drama Greenleaf, the critically-acclaimed series from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright (Lost, Six Feet Under), and executive producers Clement Virgo (Empire), Kriss Turner Towner (Black Monday) and Oprah Winfrey, will take an look back at the beloved show in a one-hour special airing Tuesday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following the series finale. The special will feature Greenleaf cast including Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans sharing favorite moments from the past five seasons and answering questions from the devoted fans. The penultimate (8/4/20) episode of Greenleaf garnered a season-high 2,117,000 viewers and continued to be Tuesday night’s #1 cable telecast among Women 25-54 and W18-49. During its current season, Greenleaf is the #1 original series across broadcast and cable for African American women, households and total viewers.”

OWN also released a sneak peek for tonight’s Greenleaf finale. Check that out below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Greenleaf TV show? Are you sad to see this OWN drama end?