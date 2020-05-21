Single Parents: Cancelled; No Season Three for ABC Sitcom

The saga of Single Parents won’t continue. ABC just revealed they’ve cancelled the comedy series so it won’t be back for the 2020-21 season.

The Single Parents sitcom centers on Will Cooper (Taran Killam), a single father in his 30s, who is sorely in need of a life apart from raising his daughter, Sophie (Marlow Barkley). When the other parents around him realize how far out of touch he is with his own identity, they team up to help him come into his own. The cast also includes Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, and Brad Garrett.

Season two of Single Parents averaged a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.57 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s a 32% drop in the ratings and a 24% drop in viewership for the ABC sitcom. Compared to other scripted ABC TV series, Single Parents was a middle-of-the-road performer.

Both Single Parents and Bless This Mess are produced by 20th Century Fox Television (now owned by ABC parent company, Disney) and executive produced by Liz Meriwether (New Girl). Neither series was picked up for 2020-21 by ABC.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Single Parents TV show? Would you have watched season three on ABC?