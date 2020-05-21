Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Emergence: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Emergence TV show on ABC: season one viewer votes (canceled or renewed?)Will Piper’s mystery be solved in the first season of the Emergence TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows are cancelled or renewed. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Emergence season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status update below.

An ABC mystery thriller TV show, Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Emergence TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC cancel or renew Emergence for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.



Canceled and renewed TV show

274
Leave a Reply

avatar
253 Comment threads
21 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
253 Comment authors
Sharron CaudillSmlprezAshley RaeJILL D LEIBYNina Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sharron Caudill
Reader
Sharron Caudill

Please please renew Emergence. This is a show my husband & I both enjoy watching together, & that doesn’t happen very often. It is a well written show. Thanks

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 19, 2020 5:41 pm
Smlprez
Reader
Smlprez

Please renew Emergence … Great show

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 18, 2020 4:53 pm
Ashley Rae
Reader
Ashley Rae

Emergence is a fresh idea & a uniquely crafted plot with intriguing characters played by actors that have great chemistry. It would be a great shame to cancel this show. There are too many cop shows, medical shows, true crime shows & dime-a-dozen comedy shows about happy &/or dysfunctional families, friends living the life & so on. Emergence makes a fresh break from all that & draws in all types of viewers. It’s sci-fi, mystery, drama, comedy, crime solving, family relationships, romance… all rolled into one package without demanding it be given any one label & all who watch see… Read more »

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 11, 2020 12:51 pm
JILL D LEIBY
Reader
JILL D LEIBY

LOVE all the characters! Allison Tolison deserves an EMMY. Please continue the show. You see the high ratings. What the heck?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 8, 2020 8:46 am
Nina
Reader
Nina

I really love this show! I’m from Croatia so I’m watching it on Fox every thursday. I’ve just watched episode 12 and can’t wait to watch the final episode of this season but I’m also sad that this will be the last one. I really hope they’ll renew the show for a second season! It’s one of the best shows I’ve watched so far!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 30, 2020 5:25 pm
JGarvin
Reader
JGarvin

Love the show! Can’t wait for Season 2. Need an original show like this! We don’t need more hospital or cop shows.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 30, 2020 5:00 pm
Cynthia L. Johnson
Reader
Cynthia L. Johnson

This is a great Sci Fi, story line stead on point. Will there be another Season coming? Hope so!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 30, 2020 7:30 am
Shannon
Reader
Shannon

Please Renew This Show It Is A Really Good Show
It ALWAYS Keeps Me Wondering What’s Gonna Happen Next
Love This Show ❤

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
April 23, 2020 9:55 pm
Robin A McGee
Reader
Robin A McGee

Emergence is great. Hate the idea Jo isn’t trying to get her husband back. Not liking the boyfriend. Why does she dress so sloppy? Think she needs to be dressed up like a police chief. Hard to take her seriously looking so sloppy as a cop. Love the show just saying dress her up.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 23, 2020 6:50 pm
Joe
Reader
Joe

What happened to the show? It’s not on anymore! Great show, please bring back!!!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
April 18, 2020 9:50 am
Dawna Millgate
Reader
Dawna Millgate

Please keep this show on. Wonderful & enlightening show.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
April 16, 2020 2:02 am
Yolanda
Reader
Yolanda

Good show please renew.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
April 14, 2020 12:53 am
Tish
Reader
Tish

You have to give the shows a chance to grow a following. Love the show don’t cancel it.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
April 6, 2020 10:01 pm
1 15 16 17
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz