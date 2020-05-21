Will Piper’s mystery be solved in the first season of the Emergence TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows are cancelled or renewed. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Emergence season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status update below.
An ABC mystery thriller TV show, Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.
5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.
Please please renew Emergence. This is a show my husband & I both enjoy watching together, & that doesn’t happen very often. It is a well written show. Thanks
Please renew Emergence … Great show
Emergence is a fresh idea & a uniquely crafted plot with intriguing characters played by actors that have great chemistry. It would be a great shame to cancel this show. There are too many cop shows, medical shows, true crime shows & dime-a-dozen comedy shows about happy &/or dysfunctional families, friends living the life & so on. Emergence makes a fresh break from all that & draws in all types of viewers. It’s sci-fi, mystery, drama, comedy, crime solving, family relationships, romance… all rolled into one package without demanding it be given any one label & all who watch see… Read more »
LOVE all the characters! Allison Tolison deserves an EMMY. Please continue the show. You see the high ratings. What the heck?
I really love this show! I’m from Croatia so I’m watching it on Fox every thursday. I’ve just watched episode 12 and can’t wait to watch the final episode of this season but I’m also sad that this will be the last one. I really hope they’ll renew the show for a second season! It’s one of the best shows I’ve watched so far!
Love the show! Can’t wait for Season 2. Need an original show like this! We don’t need more hospital or cop shows.
This is a great Sci Fi, story line stead on point. Will there be another Season coming? Hope so!
Please Renew This Show It Is A Really Good Show
It ALWAYS Keeps Me Wondering What’s Gonna Happen Next
Love This Show ❤
Emergence is great. Hate the idea Jo isn’t trying to get her husband back. Not liking the boyfriend. Why does she dress so sloppy? Think she needs to be dressed up like a police chief. Hard to take her seriously looking so sloppy as a cop. Love the show just saying dress her up.
What happened to the show? It’s not on anymore! Great show, please bring back!!!!
Please keep this show on. Wonderful & enlightening show.
Good show please renew.
You have to give the shows a chance to grow a following. Love the show don’t cancel it.