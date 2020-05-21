Menu

Emergence: Cancelled or Renewed for a Second Season on ABC?

by Telly Vulture

Emergence TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(ABC/Virginia Sherwood)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Emergence TV show on ABCIs this mystery’s resolution worth the wait? Has the Emergence TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Emergence, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network,Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Emergence averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. Find out how Emergence stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Emergence has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this show be revived someday?
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Emergence for season two? The ratings have been dropping and weren’t all that great to start. The show does better in delayed viewing but I have doubts that that will be enough to save Emergence from being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Emergence cancellation or renewal news.

5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.
 

What do you think? Were you hoping the Emergence TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Frank
Reader
Frank

please cancel smh huge disappointment

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 21, 2020 3:48 pm
Erica C.
Reader
Erica C.

PLEASE renew my favorite show from last year!!! It's actually the only show I switched over to ABC for, so, HEY! GREAT JOB on this one!!! Now don't drop the ball and forget to pick it back up!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 20, 2020 12:57 am
stephen cheshire
Reader
stephen cheshire

Emergence is a breath of fresh air please renew!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2020 4:05 pm
Darren Faddies
Reader
Darren Faddies

My children and I love Emergence and watched it every week. We are re-watching season 1 again to think up different possibilities of what would go on if there was a second season. Please bring back Emergence. My children would be so upset if it were canceled.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
May 16, 2020 11:41 am
SUEMPM
Reader
SUEMPM

PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE renew Emergence‼️I love that show. I love all the characters. Give it another chance

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
May 15, 2020 1:28 am
Sam Davidson
Reader
Sam Davidson

We just HAVE to have a second season of Emergence. There are too many questions unanswered and the finale opened up a lot possibilities for a season 2. It was the only show I set my DVR to faithfully every week. PLEASE bring it back!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
May 12, 2020 10:54 am
Debra Dunneback
Reader
Debra Dunneback

Please, please, please give us a season 2. I need to see more!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
May 8, 2020 4:02 pm
Mary L
Reader
Mary L

This is a wonderful show I look forward to seeing Emergent every week and thought season 1 ended too soon please do not cancel this show

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
May 11, 2020 6:19 pm
Margaret
Reader
Margaret

Please bring Emergence back. Great show but just left us all hanging.

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
May 7, 2020 5:49 pm
Sandy
Reader
Sandy

I really enjoy this show, I would hate to see it cancelled.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
May 5, 2020 1:41 pm
Nancy
Reader
Nancy

Yes. Really good show. Good plot.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 7:38 pm
Sandy
Reader
Sandy

Please don't cancel this show. I love watching it and can't wait for the next season.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
May 1, 2020 11:27 pm
Kate
Reader
Kate

I really hope this show is renewed. It was new and fresh and engaging and wonderfully acted, and my mom and I couldn't stop watching.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
May 1, 2020 10:54 pm
Lola
Reader
Lola

Please do not cancel Emergence. My husband and & I cannot wait for the return. You can't leave us hanging we have fallen in love with Piper.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
April 29, 2020 7:47 pm
Dorothy
Reader
Dorothy

Every time something is really worth watching that don't have a lot of cursing or sex yaw'll cancel it. Change the writers, get better writers and stop canceling so many shows . I don't care about your criticism of me

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
April 28, 2020 11:07 pm
Mary Amerson
Reader
Mary Amerson

I really enjoy this show and I'm hoping it returns.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
April 28, 2020 4:45 am
1 26 27 28
