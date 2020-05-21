Vulture Watch

Is this mystery’s resolution worth the wait? Has the Emergence TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Emergence, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network,Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Emergence averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. Find out how Emergence stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Emergence has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this show be revived someday?

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Emergence for season two? The ratings have been dropping and weren’t all that great to start. The show does better in delayed viewing but I have doubts that that will be enough to save Emergence from being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Emergence cancellation or renewal news.

5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.



Emergence Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Were you hoping the Emergence TV show would be renewed for a second season? How do you feel that ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?