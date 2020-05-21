Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the ABC television network,Emergence stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. It takes place in Peconic Bay on Long Island, New York. In the series, Jo Evans (Tolman) is a newly divorced police chief and the mother of a teenage daughter named Mia (Aufderheide). Jo ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. A series of bizarre electronic disruptions, unexplained forces, and a strange cryptic symbol are also all tied to the young girl. Other characters include: Jo’s father, Ed (Brown), who’s also battling cancer; Jo’s concerned ex-husband and Bree’s father, Alex Evans (Faison); investigator Benny Gallagher (Yeoman); Chris Minetto (Bailey Jr.), a police officer; and Jo’s best friend, Abby Frasier (Guevara), a pediatrician.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Emergence averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. Find out how Emergence stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will ABC cancel or renew Emergence for season two? The ratings have been dropping and weren’t all that great to start. The show does better in delayed viewing but I have doubts that that will be enough to save Emergence from being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Emergence cancellation or renewal news.
5/21/20 update: Emergence has been cancelled.
please cancel smh huge disappointment
PLEASE renew my favorite show from last year!!! It’s actually the only show I switched over to ABC for, so, HEY! GREAT JOB on this one!!! Now don’t drop the ball and forget to pick it back up!!
Emergence is a breath of fresh air please renew!
My children and I love Emergence and watched it every week. We are re-watching season 1 again to think up different possibilities of what would go on if there was a second season. Please bring back Emergence. My children would be so upset if it were canceled.
PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE renew Emergence‼️I love that show. I love all the characters. Give it another chance
We just HAVE to have a second season of Emergence. There are too many questions unanswered and the finale opened up a lot possibilities for a season 2. It was the only show I set my DVR to faithfully every week. PLEASE bring it back!
Please, please, please give us a season 2. I need to see more!
This is a wonderful show I look forward to seeing Emergent every week and thought season 1 ended too soon please do not cancel this show
Please bring Emergence back. Great show but just left us all hanging.
I really enjoy this show, I would hate to see it cancelled.
Yes. Really good show. Good plot.
Please don’t cancel this show. I love watching it and can’t wait for the next season.
I really hope this show is renewed. It was new and fresh and engaging and wonderfully acted, and my mom and I couldn’t stop watching.
Please do not cancel Emergence. My husband and & I cannot wait for the return. You can’t leave us hanging we have fallen in love with Piper.
Every time something is really worth watching that don’t have a lot of cursing or sex yaw’ll cancel it. Change the writers, get better writers and stop canceling so many shows . I don’t care about your criticism of me
I really enjoy this show and I’m hoping it returns.