For Life: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

For Life TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the For Life TV show on ABCCan this new series outperform Emergence, the timeslot’s previous occupant? Has the For Life TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of For Life, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Wright litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Wright’s quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to reclaim the life that was stolen from him and to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife, Marie (Bryant), and his daughter, Jasmine (Harris). Through the window of Wright’s ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Varma), the series also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of For Life averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. Find out how For Life stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, For Life has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew For Life for season two? The network’s struggled to fill the Tuesdays at 10:00 PM timeslot for quite awhile. The ratings didn’t start out strong but I think the network will give For Life every chance to succeed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on For Life cancellation or renewal news.
 

For Life Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the For Life TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



