What awaits Aaron in this new phase of his life? Has the For Life TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of For Life, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, and Timothy Busfield. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Aaron litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. In season two, Aaron continues his battle against the political machine that once put him away undeservedly while trying to rebuild his life on the outside. He has the continued help from the people who supported him — his family, wily one-time public defender Henry Roswell (Busfield), and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry (Varma).



Season Two Ratings

The second season of For Life averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.95 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership. Find out how For Life stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 20, 2020, For Life has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew For Life for season three? Last season, this show was ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed. I suspect that, unless it ranks higher this time around, it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on For Life cancellation or renewal news.



