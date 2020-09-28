Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.



Season 43 Ratings

The 43rd season of 20/20 averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.94 million viewers. Compared to season 42, that’s down by 9% in the demo and up by 18% in viewership. Find out how 20/20 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2020, 20/20 has not been cancelled or renewed for a 44th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew 20/20 for season 44? The ratings have declined quite a bit over the years but the show is a staple of the network schedule. I have no doubt that it will be renewed for the 2020-21 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 20/20 cancellation or renewal news.



