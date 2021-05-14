For Life: TV Series Cancelled; No Season Three on ABC, But…

It looks like Aaron’s journey likely won’t continue into the 2021-22 television season. The For Life series has been cancelled so, there won’t be a third season — at least not on ABC.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, and Timothy Busfield. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Aaron litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. In season two, Aaron continues his battle against the political machine that once put him away undeservedly while trying to rebuild his life on the outside. He has the continued help from the people who supported him — his family, wily one-time public defender Henry Roswell (Busfield), and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry (Varma).

The second season of For Life averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership. It is the lowest-rated scripted show on the network for 2020-21 and finished airing its 10 episode season in late February.

Sony Pictures TV co-produces the drama series with ABC Signature and is expected to shop a possible third season to other outlets. For Life, has reportedly performed very well on Hulu, the streaming service which has released episodes the day after their linear release.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the For Life TV series? Are you sorry that it’s been cancelled? Were you looking forward to watching the third season on ABC?