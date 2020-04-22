Can one make a difference in the first season of the For Life TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like For Life is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of For Life here.
An ABC legal and family drama, the For Life TV show is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver, Felonious Munk, and 50 Cent. The series follows the tale of Aaron Wallace (Pinnock), an incarcerated man who becomes a licensed lawyer while still in prison. Wright litigates cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Wright’s quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to reclaim the life that was stolen from him and to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife, Marie (Bryant), and his daughter, Jasmine (Harris). Through the window of Wright’s ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Varma), the series also examines the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the For Life TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that For Life should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
I love this show. It’s a refreshing change from the usual crime drama formula. I think raising the issue of unequal incarceration among African Americans and bringing it to regular network TV is overdue. It also educates the general population on the wrongfully imprisoned people as well the possibility of there being good and intelligent people in prison
This show and cast is absolutely amazing!!! I’m so hoping that this will be renewed.
Great cast and a very interesting show! Please continue.
Great show need a second season
Best show on tv
Love this show! Good plot, excellent acting.
We saw a promo for the show and it intrigued us so we watched the pilot on demand last night. The story line was good and we were enjoying the show when we saw the first hug between the warden and another woman. Was the other woman her mom, sister, neighbor or … Turns out it was her wife. We, like others we know are disgusted with so many shows trying to promote same sex marriage as normal. It violates our faith and beliefs as Catholics. Therefore, we will not watch any additional episodes. We will also find out who… Read more »
We are all GOD’s children and it is HIS choice to decide, not ours, Amen
Since that’s against your faith how do you over look all the priests touching all the children
While watching the first episode of “For Life,” I truly liked the premise of innocent victims seeking triumph over corrupt prosecutors. I do not like the fact that this series is also promoting a lesbian marriage. I am disappointed that the producers felt that they had to include this offensive way of life into a rather good series and I will not watch any further shows. I don’t preach to others how to live, but I do not want to promote or support this life style because it is against my religious beliefs.
Very good show!!! Please give it a chance. Great acting from all! Need more shows like this on regular t.v.
Ronda, I agree with you.
This show is gonna be awesome, I can already tell from the first episode! I didn’t know that was Joy Bryant! She looks so different but still looks good!
Great show.
The authenticity of what the show has been able provide creates great room for a much needed debate. We speak so holy about our beliefs and Faith; however, we fail to do the will of God and truly love our neighbor as ourselves. In Third Isaiah, we are introduced to the Ethiopian Eunuch, a man not by his choice whose geniales were altered to take away any desire for the women he was charged to care for. The word of God clearly states some were born, some were made; So, we have to be very careful when we use Our… Read more »
Well said. Thank you