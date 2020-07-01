Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, What Would You Do? explores how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With host John Quiñones and hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios, in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into how and when people feel they must intervene and when and why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones reports about how they made their decisions.



Season 15 Ratings

The Summer 2019 season of What Would You Do? is averaging a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.49 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 20% and 8%, respectively. Find out how What Would You Do? stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S What Would You Do? has been renewed for a 16th season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew What Would You Do? for season 16? The series seems relatively cheap to produce and ABC can use it as a utility player and fill in Friday night timeslots as needed. Unless they come up with something else, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page as the season progresses. Subscribe for free alerts on What Would You Do? cancellation or renewal news.

7/1/20 update: What Would You Do? has been renewed for season 16.



