Get ready for a brand new season of What Would You Do? The series has been renewed and will premiere its new season next week.

The return of the ABC series was revealed on the show’s Facebook page. There have been several previews released for the new season. Check some of them out below.

What Would You Do will return with its 16th season on Tuesday, July 7.

