General Hospital: Season 57; ABC Soap to Resume Filming in July

General Hospital is the next soap ready to return to production. Deadline reported that the daytime drama is planning to resume production next month.

The ABC series ran out of new episodes last month, so fans are waiting for new content. That wait should soon be over.

There is good news on the rest of the daytime front as well. The Bold and the Beautiful started filming new episodes earlier this week, and The Young and the Restless plans to start filming again after the 4th of July weekend.

General Hospital has been on the air for 57 years.

What do you think? Are you excited for new episodes of this long-running soap?