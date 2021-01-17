All My Children, One Life to Live, General Hospital: ABC Soap Casts to Reunite for Charity

The casts of three ABC daytime dramas are getting together for a big event next month. Alumnae of cancelled soaps All My Children and One Life to Live, as well as ongoing daytime drama General Hospital will come together for a streaming concert titled ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway. Those participating will take a look back at musical performances of the past. The event can be viewed for free on February 11th and donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fans will see the following appear at the event, per Deadline:

“The lineup of performers includes Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey (from All My Children); Kristen Alderson, BethAnn Fuenmayor, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam and Brittany Underwood (One Life To Live); and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash and Anthony Geary (General Hospital).”

Susan Lucci said the following about the event:

“[The fans] love and support continue to astonish us. We can’t wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time.”

General Hospital is the only soap opera of the three still airing on ABC. However, a prime-time sequel for All My Children is in the development stages.

What do you think? Will you watch the special concert event featuring members of the casts of All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital next month?