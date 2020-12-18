All My Children: Primetime Sequel Series in the Works for Cancelled ABC Soap

Fans of the daytime soap, All My Children, may soon be able to return to Pine Valley. A primetime sequel series, titled Pine Valley, is now being developed by ABC. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo are behind the potential series, alongside Andrew Stearn and Robert Nixon.

Deadline revealed the following about the new series:

“In the All My Children followup, written/executive produced by Leo Richardson (Katy Keene, Star), a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. The seres explores all the secrets that come with the Kane and Santos family names.”

All My Children was canceled by ABC in 2013. A premiere date for Pine Valley has not been set. It is not known if any of the cast from the original soap will return for the sequel series, but it was reported that some old favorites would pop up on the primetime series alongside new characters.

What do you think? Did you watch the original All My Children? Will you watch Pine Valley if it lands on ABC?