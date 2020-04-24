General Hospital, All My Children, Days, Y&R: ABC Special to Explore Story of Soap Operas

Some soap operas, Young & The Restless and Bold & the Beautiful, are going off the air due to the production shutdown, but they will be back. Days of Our Lives and General Hospital are still also on the air. Soap operas have a long history, and ABC is now looking at the story behind the soaps and their longevity in a new special set to air next month.

“ABC and PEOPLE present “The Story of Soaps,” a two-hour prime-time television event highlighting the iconic impact of the soap opera. Featuring an incredible panel of experts and voices, “The Story of Soaps” airs TUESDAY, MAY 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. “The Story of Soaps” explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera. In today’s shifting television landscape, “The Story of Soaps” traces how female creators migrated from radio to television to become the dominant force in daytime for more than three decades. Today, that legacy is alive and well all over prime time and reality, and much of what propels modern television traces its roots back to those first sprawling, steamy storylines. “The Story of Soaps” takes an extensive look at this iconic, impactful genre and the cultural phenomenon its massive impact has had on the world at large.”

ABC revealed more about the special in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out the trailer for the special below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of soap operas? Will you watch this special next month?