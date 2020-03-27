Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit:: Season 21 Viewer Votes

Published:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC: season 21 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Can anything surprise Benson and her team in the 21st season of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is cancelled or renewed for season 22. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 21st season episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit here. *Status update below.

An NBC crime drama, Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino). They investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season 21 episodes of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that SVU on NBC should be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for three years — season 22 (2020-21), season 23 (2021-22), and season 24 (2022-23).



Canceled and renewed TV show

10
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Nyer566Mary BNikki SilvagniMelDiane k Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nyer566
Reader
Nyer566

Over 2 decades come on. SVU NEEDS TO GO. Make room gor nrw dramas.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 9:19 pm
Mary B
Reader
Mary B

Love Law and Order: SVU! I hope it gets renewed for another season!!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 13, 2020 3:53 pm
Nikki Silvagni
Reader
Nikki Silvagni

Law And Order, Special Victims Unit should get another Season. It comes through and I love it.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
January 13, 2020 5:18 am
Mel
Reader
Mel

Love this show has to stay on beat show ever

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
November 29, 2019 2:42 am
Diane k
Reader
Diane k

Law and Order SVU is the best show. Mariska Hargitay is an unbelievable actress. She and Ice T can never leave. The rest of the cast is also unbelievable. Keep going please. Great writing. Up to date on current matters. Just terrific.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
November 27, 2019 9:18 pm
Rose-Ann
Reader
Rose-Ann

I think it’s one of the shows that keeps your interest. I love it and keep it going.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
November 3, 2019 5:49 am
Mel
Reader
Mel

I hope they keep suv going ,never boring always something new ..I love this show

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
October 21, 2019 9:14 am
Karen V.
Reader
Karen V.

There is a reason this show has made it 21 Seasons. Keep it going until Mariska Hargitay calls it. No one can replace Defective Benson.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
September 29, 2019 3:04 pm
JeneciaM
Reader
JeneciaM

Law and Order SVU is my favorite show!! I hope it stays on air forever.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
September 27, 2019 7:08 am
Heather Bouman
Reader
Heather Bouman

Love Law and Order SVU hope it never gets cancelled.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
September 28, 2019 1:13 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz