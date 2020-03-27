Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 21 Ratings

Unless the ratings for this venerable series completely collapse, it seems highly unlikely that NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will be cancelled this time around. Still, all shows must end sometime. Will the numbers hold up in the show’s milestone 21st season? Will SVU be renewed for season 22? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

An NBC crime drama, Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino). They investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 20 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC averaged a 0.85 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.18 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season?

*2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for three years — season 22 (2020-21), season 23 (2021-22), and season 24 (2022-23).