Superstore: Season Five Ratings



While its ratings weren’t very impressive, Superstore ranked as one of NBC’s highest-rated sitcoms for the 2018-19 season. How will this sitcom perform in season five? Will the numbers go up or down? Will Superstore be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A workplace comedy, Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, and Kaliko Kauahi. This NBC sitcom revolves around the diverse and unique employees at a super-sized megastore called Cloud 9. Recently promoted to store manager, Amy (Ferrera) is the glue that holds the place together while newer hire Jonah (Feldman) wants to prove that work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates at the store include sardonic Garrett (Dunn), sweet but clueless Cheyenne (Bloom), perpetually dismissed Sandra (Kauahi), former manager Glenn (McKinney), self-promoted floor supervisor Mateo (Santos), and Dina (Ash), the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans to the clueless seasonal hires and the in-it-for-life managers, the crew tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/20 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The fourth season of Superstore on NBC averaged a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.06 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Superstore TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?

*2/11/20 update: NBC has renewed the Superstore TV show for a sixth season.