Will & Grace: Season 11 Ratings

There’s no need to worry about Will & Grace being cancelled this time around. After three seasons of the revival (11 seasons in total), it’s already been decided that this sitcom is coming to an end. Could there be a 12th season of Will & Grace someday? Stay tuned.

An NBC sitcom, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. In season 11, guest stars include Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner, Joel McHale, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Patton Oswalt, Livia Trevino, Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy, Chris Parnell, and Ali Wentworth. The comedy centers on a group of NYC best friends — gay lawyer Will Truman (McCormack); interior designer Grace Adler (Messing); socialite Karen Walker (Mullally); and self-absorbed Jack McFarland (Hayes).

3/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Will & Grace on NBC averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.02 million viewers.

