Will & Grace: Season 11 Ratings

There’s no need to worry about Will & Grace being cancelled this time around. After three seasons of the revival (11 seasons in total), it’s already been decided that this sitcom is coming to an end. Could there be a 12th season of Will & Grace someday? Stay tuned.
An NBC sitcom, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. In season 11, guest stars include Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner, Joel McHale, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Patton Oswalt, Livia Trevino, Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy, Chris Parnell, and Ali Wentworth. The comedy centers on a group of NYC best friends — gay lawyer Will Truman (McCormack); interior designer Grace Adler (Messing); socialite Karen Walker (Mullally); and self-absorbed Jack McFarland (Hayes).
For comparisons: Season 10 of Will & Grace on NBC averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.02 million viewers.
The great comedy writing is still there their timing is still good but all good things should come to an end and it’s time
Absolutely should be renewed for season 12. It’s the only show that makes me laugh out loud! Nothing is off limits. This reboot should go on for many more seasons- will, grace, Karen and jack haven’t missed a beat and only continue to get funnier by the episode!
Will & Grace DEFINITELY needs to be renewed for a 12th season (and more)! And based on season 11 ratings, everyone seems to agree. It is the only sitcom I did, still do and will always religiously watch. The characters are truly unique and relatable and the dynamic between the characters is hilarious and on point. This 30min show makes me forget about anything bad I’m going through in my life and puts a smile on my face. It is a true joy to watch. In addition, My friends and I love to talk and laugh about what happened on… Read more »