Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight; NBC Sitcom to Include COVID-19

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is tackling the pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season eight of the NBC TV show will cover the current COVID-19 crisis.

The comedy series centers on a group of cops working in New York’s 99th Precinct. The cast includes Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunner Dan Goor revealed season eight will address the coronavirus pandemic:

As we move into next year — right now we literally have had one day of the writers room — it’s what we’re talking about. We think there is a value to escapism, but at the same time, we don’t want to be ignorant. There is a debate about what next year will look like. I don’t think anybody wants us to, nor do we want to, have our characters toiling away in the depths of the pandemic. I don’t think that’s the direction we’ll go in. But the question is how they have been affected by the virus and the pandemic as New York City residents and as first responders in New York City. How do we keep the show funny? How do we do that while still making them of this world and of their world? It’s challenging.”

And what else can fans look forward to for the NBC series? Goor said the new season will see Amy and Jake struggle with parenthood:

We’re going to handle it the same way that we handled their romantic relationship, which is to try to be as natural as possible, to build things in a very natural way the way, without forced conflicts. But there are real conflicts and tensions involved in being working parents who love their jobs and having a kid who they want to be a good parent to. So that seems like a great story generator.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Brooklyn Nine-Nine? Are you excited for season eight?