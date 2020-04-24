Menu

Once Upon a Time: Colin O’Donoghue Plays Hook Again as He Reads Peter Pan

by Jessica Pena,

Once Upon A Time TV show on ABC: season 6 (canceled or renewed?)

JARED GILMORE, COLIN O’DONOGHUE

Hook is back! Once Upon a Time star Colin O’Donoghue recently reprised his ABC TV show role while reading Peter Pan for Disney.

O’Donoghue played Hook (aka Killian Jones) on the fantasy drama for six seasons. The ABC series also starred Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jared S. Gilmore, and Josh Dallas.

On Twitter, Disney shared footage of O’Donoghue reading a Peter Pan bedtime story in character as Hook. Check it out below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Once Upon a Time? Would you watch a revival and/or reboot?


mike kennedy
Reader
mike kennedy

yes and yes

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 24, 2020 5:54 pm
