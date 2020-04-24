Once Upon a Time: Colin O’Donoghue Plays Hook Again as He Reads Peter Pan

Hook is back! Once Upon a Time star Colin O’Donoghue recently reprised his ABC TV show role while reading Peter Pan for Disney.

O’Donoghue played Hook (aka Killian Jones) on the fantasy drama for six seasons. The ABC series also starred Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jared S. Gilmore, and Josh Dallas.

On Twitter, Disney shared footage of O’Donoghue reading a Peter Pan bedtime story in character as Hook. Check it out below:

Set sail for a Peter Pan story, mateys! Captain Hook and Smee star in a tale from "365 Bedtime Stories," read by @colinodonoghue1. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/KnT7XaPgfE — Disney (@Disney) April 23, 2020

What do you think? Are you a fan of Once Upon a Time? Would you watch a revival and/or reboot?