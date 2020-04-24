Network: NBC
Episodes: 246 (half-hour)
Seasons: 11
TV show dates: September 21, 1998 — May 18, 2006
September 28, 2017 — April 23, 2020
Series status: Ended, revived, ended
Performers include: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Shelley Morrison, Harry Connick Jr., and Leigh Allyn Baker.
TV show description:
This sitcom centers around New York City friends, gay lawyer Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and heterosexual interior designer Grace Adler (Debra Messing).
Their friends, rich socialite and frequently drunk Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and effeminate gay struggling actor Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), round out the group. In later seasons, the show frequently features celebrity guest stars.
Episode #194 — The Finale
Will and Grace have a falling out that lasts for years. In the interim, Grace and Leo (Harry Connick, Jr.) have a daughter and Will and Vince (Bobby Cannavale) have a son. Will and Grace reconcile when their children meet in college and later get married. Karen and Jack remain close friends throughout the years. (You can read a detailed description here.)
First aired: May 18, 2006
Episode #246 — It’s Time
With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. And Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.
First aired: April 23, 2020.
What do you think? Do you like the Will & Grace TV show? Do you think it should have been renewed for a 12th season?
My very favorite show. I am so sad….how do I say goodbye to my friends? ❤️
I think they should do seasonal mini series like how their dealing with the new kids & their aging issues which would start with “Autumn” ~ 2 2 hour episodes ~ kids starting school adults juggling careers & kids starting school ~ Miss Karen just juggling her various habits &helping out with the kids starting school &The holidays accordingly ~
“Winter” ~ HOLIDAYS 2 2 HOUR EPISODES ~ ~ ~ & so on ~ ~ ~ pass this suggestion on to those very talented creators & we won’t have to say goodbye to W & G FOR YEARS TO COME !
Jack is so funny with Karen. They should make a show about them
I LOVE Will and Grace!!! Please don’t end it again!
I love the original characters, adding new ones add nothing and in fact take away from the original comedic blend of Will, Grace, Karen and Jack. They should have remained single. No spouses, no babies there are enough of those shows already!