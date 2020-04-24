Will & Grace

Network: NBC

Episodes: 246 (half-hour)

Seasons: 11

TV show dates: September 21, 1998 — May 18, 2006

September 28, 2017 — April 23, 2020

Series status: Ended, revived, ended

Performers include: Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Shelley Morrison, Harry Connick Jr., and Leigh Allyn Baker.

TV show description:

This sitcom centers around New York City friends, gay lawyer Will Truman (Eric McCormack) and heterosexual interior designer Grace Adler (Debra Messing).

Their friends, rich socialite and frequently drunk Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and effeminate gay struggling actor Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), round out the group. In later seasons, the show frequently features celebrity guest stars.

Original Series Finale:

Episode #194 — The Finale

Will and Grace have a falling out that lasts for years. In the interim, Grace and Leo (Harry Connick, Jr.) have a daughter and Will and Vince (Bobby Cannavale) have a son. Will and Grace reconcile when their children meet in college and later get married. Karen and Jack remain close friends throughout the years.

Revival Series Finale:

Episode #246 — It’s Time

With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. And Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star.

First aired: April 23, 2020.

