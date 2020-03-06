Menu

Will & Grace: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Will & Grace TV show on NBC: season 11 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)Will the Will & Grace TV show on NBC have a happier ending this time? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Will & Grace is cancelled or renewed for season 12 (in this case, we already know it’s ending). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Will & Grace here.

An NBC sitcom, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. In season 11, guest stars include Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner, Joel McHale, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Patton Oswalt, Livia Trevino, Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy, Chris Parnell, and Ali Wentworth. The comedy centers on a group of NYC best friends — gay lawyer Will Truman (McCormack); interior designer Grace Adler (Messing); socialite Karen Walker (Mullally); and self-absorbed Jack McFarland (Hayes).

Always loved the show and still do,just ignore the political stuff if it bothers you ,who cares the show is hilarious! Karen is too funny! I would love it to continue.

WHY DON’T YOU REMIND VIEWERS TO VOTE ONLONE FOR THESE SHOWS TO KEEP RATINGS UP????
MANY OF US DONT EVEN KNOW ABOUT THESE SITES TO BE ABLE VOTE..

Disappointed that the stars have to bring their political views into discussion on their social media groups. No longer watch the show due to this

I’ve loved Will and Grace since the beginning! My friends and I were so happy for its return. We always record it just in case we’re out. Soooo disappointed it’s been ambushed to deny our FAV a 12th season. The writing and acting are impeccable. Why can’t I be in the Neilson ratings. I’ve wanted that since I was young. I have great taste and watch a variety of different kinds of shows. Begging for a 12th chance!

Sooooo glad to see this one go! I hope “Grace” never finds another job. Used to be a fan but certainly not any longer.

