Will Bonnie’s marriage change things in the seventh season of the Mom TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mom is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Mom here.

A CBS multi-camera sitcom, the Mom TV series stars Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. After years of questionable choices, Christy (Faris) is now sober and has her life mostly back on track — although she’s often tested by her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who’s also a recovering addict. These days, Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married to Adam (Fichtner). Through it all, Bonnie and Christy rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and Bonnie’s foster sister, ex-con Tammy (Johnston). Though dysfunctional, this family sticks together and helps each other no matter what life may throw their way.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Mom TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Mom on CBS should be cancelled or renewed for a eighth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.