Grey’s Anatomy: ABC Orders Texas Hospital Spin-Off Series from Shonda Rhimes & Meg Marinis

Grey’s Anatomy is expanding its world once again. ABC has given a straight-to-series order for a new spin-off of the long-running medical drama. This will be the third spin-off of the series, following Private Practice and Station 19, both of which aired for several seasons.

According to Deadline, the new series will be set in a rural Texas hospital and arrive at midseason in 2027. Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis are behind the new series, with Ellen Pompeo executive producing.

Marinis said the following about the new series:

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

An episode count for the series was not announced, but it is possible the new series will share the Grey’s Anatomy time slot. This could lead to a shortened season for the series.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Grey’s Anatomy spin-off?