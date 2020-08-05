Who’s the Boss?: Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Working on Sequel Series

Get ready for the return of Who’s the Boss? in the near future. A sequel series is now in the works with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano reprising their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli.

Deadline revealed more about the revival of the ABC series:

“The new show will take place 30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli. She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in. In line with Norman Lear’s classic shows, the new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Milano confirmed the revival of the series on social media. Check out her post below.

Who’s the Boss? aired for 196 episodes between 1984 – 1992. The revival is being shopped to networks and streaming outlets now.

What do you think? Do you remember this series? Will you watch its return?