Black-ish: Kenya Barris Working on Another Spin-off Series

ABC’s Black-ish already has two spin-off series, and there is a chance fans could see a third in the future. Grown-ish landed on Freeform while prequel Mixed-ish also airs on ABC.

Kenya Barris did not reveal much, but he teased the possibility of another spin-off in an interview with Deadline. He said the following about the possibility of another series in the Black-ish world on ABC or one of its related channels:

“We’re brewing it, yeah. It’s something I’m really super excited about. Yeah, we’re brewing it, and hopefully it gets done, and adds to that world in a really special way.”

Barris now has a deal with Netflix. Could that be a problem? He said, “Not if I stay, contractually if I stay within that world. No. It’s actually sometimes a little bit nicer to go and do network television because it’s a little bit freeing in a different kind of way because you get to tell different kinds of stories.”

What do you think? Would you watch another spin-off in the Black-ish world?