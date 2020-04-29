Social Distance: Jenji Kohan (Orange Is the New Black) Working on Quarantine Anthology Series for Netflix

The team behind Orange Is The New Black has a new series in the works for Netflix. Social Distance will take on the current state of our world. Jenji Kohan is in the process of creating the quarantine anthology series.

Per Deadline, Social Distance is being produced completely virtual. The site revealed the following:

“The group challenged themselves to do something new by creating and producing virtually so that cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. The writers never meet during the writing process, Velasco directed talent remotely, Weisman Graham runs production from her living room and the cast acts and films themselves from home.”

The team behind the Netflix series sent the below message on Twitter.

The creative team behind Orange Is the New Black have created Social Distance, a new anthology series about the experience of living in social distance. The series will be scripted and shot with crews working remotely and talent will film themselves. A note from the EP’s pic.twitter.com/w5LYPEGtRa — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) April 28, 2020

What do you think? Will you watch this series?