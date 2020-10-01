Social Distance: Netflix Previews Anthology Series from Orange Is the New Black Team

Social Distance is coming to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a new preview for the series, which comes from the same team responsible for Orange Is the New Black. The show follows people as they try to deal with life during the early days of the pandemic. The cast includes Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, Lovie Simone, and Marsha Stephanie Blake.

Netflix revealed more about this new series in a press release.

“Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOCIAL DISTANCE is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, SOCIAL DISTANCE aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history. SOCIAL DISTANCE premieres globally on Netflix October 15.”

Check out the preview for Social Distancing below.

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new Netflix series when it premieres this month?